Marginal risk of severe weather could impact your Sunday plans

A line of thunderstorms are heading into the Twin Cities as Pride festivities get underway.

There's a marginal risk of severe weather near the Twin Cities, with a slight risk in the central and northwestern part of the state. The chance for strongest storms are in far southern Minnesota.

Highs could reach the upper 80s, but it'll feel more like the 90s.

Monday will be the hottest of the next few days, with heat indices in the 100s. WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert due to dangerous conditions. In the evening, there will be the chance for severe weather, and storm chances will stay in the forecast through the week.

The wind relaxes a bit mid-week, but temps will still hover around the low 90s through the holiday weekend.