Maplewood Mall to hit the auction block in 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – If you're in the market for a shopping mall, read on!

Maplewood Mall, located just three miles north of St. Paul, is going up for auction in mid-February of 2023, with the potential for a buyer to acquire it at a deep discount.

Chris Blaeser

The shopping center boasts stores as Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls and Macy's.

RI-Marketplace, which is hosting the auction, says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, should boost its sales appeal.

The mall first opened in 1974. Click here for more information on the auction.

