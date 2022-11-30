Maplewood Mall to hit the auction block in 2023
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – If you're in the market for a shopping mall, read on!
Maplewood Mall, located just three miles north of St. Paul, is going up for auction in mid-February of 2023, with the potential for a buyer to acquire it at a deep discount.
The shopping center boasts stores as Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls and Macy's.
RI-Marketplace, which is hosting the auction, says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, should boost its sales appeal.
The mall first opened in 1974. Click here for more information on the auction.
