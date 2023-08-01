Maple Grove police: Woman, 78, dies after daughter pushed her down the stairs

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined the death of a 78-year-old woman to be a homicide, as she died days after her daughter allegedly pushed her down the stairs in a domestic abuse incident.

Maple Grove police say the woman went to her daughter's house on the 11900 block of 71st Avenue on June 27 to "discuss some issues." During that meeting, police accuse the 49-year-old daughter of pushing her mother down the stairs.

The mother was taken to the hospital; she had suffered a broken bone, but was released.

On July 5, police were called to her home for a medical emergency, and the 78-year-old died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later determined that her manner of death was a homicide because of the physical altercation days before.

The woman's daughter has been in custody at Hennepin County Jail since June 30 on charges related to 3rd degree domestic assault. Maple Grove police has requested the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to consider charges to be related to homicide.