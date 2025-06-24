Maple Grove native Isaac Collins reflects on budding MLB career

The Collins Crew took over Target Field in this past weekend to see one of their own. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Isaac Collins is from Maple Grove, Minnesota, and is in his first full year in the big leagues.

"I just remind myself each day that this isn't here forever," said Collins. "You gotta take it one day at a time and soak it all in and have fun with it."

Collins played college baseball at Creighton, then was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 9th round in 2019. It took a while for him to get to the MLB level.

Now, at age 27, he's been stacking big moments for Milwaukee. His batting average was at .254 following the Twins series, and he has become a fixture in the lineup.

"Five-and-a-half years or so in the minor leagues. A lot of sleepless nights. A lot of questioning if this is the right path and if I should be doing something else," reflected Collins. "But I just stuck with it and kept taking it one day at a time. Made the adjustments whenever they needed to be made, and it paid off."

Collins was one of the best Minnesota prep athletes of his era. He graduated from Maple Grove High School in 2016. Besides baseball, he was also a dominant running back.

"A lot of good memories," said Collins, of his football career in which he was a Mr. Football finalist in 2015. "Definitely would not be here without those moments. Coach [Matt] Lombardi was one of the best coaches I've had. Very integral part in who I am as a person and as an athlete."

The weekend in Minnesota was good for Collins. He had four hits and three RBIs in front of dozens of supporters. Not as happy an outcome for fellow 2016 Mr. Baseball finalist (and winner) and current Twin Matt Wallner.

"We played against each other since we were 10-11 years old," smiled Collins. "Forest Lake kid. I always remember him. He was the tallest kid on their team, and he threw gas when we were 11 years old. He's been killing it. Having a great career so far. I played Michael Busch the other day. It's always cool to see other Minneapolis kids in the big leagues."