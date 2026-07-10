Maple Grove fire chief accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old in job-shadowing program

A Twin Cities fire chief is accused of sexually assaulting and grooming a teen girl enrolled in the Fire Explorers job-shadowing program, charges filed in Anoka County reveal.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Maddison Zikmund, 36, is facing one count of felony third-degree criminal sex conduct.

While the complaint was filed on Friday, the alleged conduct occurred nearly a decade ago. According to charges, a woman reported she became a fire explorer with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department in July or August of 2016, when she was 16. She claims she was groomed by her group leader, identified as Zikmund.

Charges say the victim stated she and Zikmund had been communicating by text, which later moved to Snapchat and Instagram, as the conversations became "more sexually explicit," and Zikmund requested nude photos from the victim.

The victim told police that Zikmund invited her over to his Blaine residence in the spring of 2017, where he allegedly raped her, according to charging documents. She was 17 at the time.

During an interview with investigators, Zikmund denied having any memory of a fire explorer who may have been interested in him at the time, but later admitted to receiving photographs or videos from one explorer. Charges say he then identified the victim as the reason for the investigation and admitted to exchanging "explicit and nude photographs" with her.

According to the complaint, Zikmund stated the victim had been to his residence in Blaine and it was "very uncomfortable." He denied raping the victim but did say he touched her underneath her clothing, stating, "Again, I know this was wrong."

The City of Maple Grove said in a statement that it is aware of the charges filed against Zikmund and called the allegations "serious and deeply concerning." Zikmund was placed on administrative leave on July 1.

Before joining the Maple Grove Fire Department last year, Zikmund served as the fire chief for the Fridley Fire Department and the assistant fire chief with the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department said it is cooperating with Anoka County authorities.

"We remain committed to respecting the legal process and protecting the integrity of the ongoing proceedings," the department said. "Our focus remains on serving the communities that rely on us every day."

Zikmund is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.

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