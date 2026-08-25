Mann Theatres bringing IMAX auditorium to Plymouth location

Mann Theatres is making one of the largest investments in its 91-year history, bringing its first IMAX auditorium to the Plymouth Grand 15.

Construction began Tuesday at the theater, which opened in 1998 and has undergone several upgrades over the years.

Mann Theatres co-owner Michelle Mann said the company wanted to continue adapting to what moviegoers are looking for.

"Instead of being reactive, we want to be proactive. What do people want? They want the best experience when they go to the movie," Mann said.

The new auditorium will feature IMAX laser projection, upgraded sound and a new screen.

Mann Theatres was founded in 1935 by Marvin and Ted Mann and is now operated by the third generation of the family. The company has eight locations.

Michelle Mann said the IMAX project represents a significant investment for the family-owned company.

"This is one of our largest investments in our company history and we're just so excited and grateful to be able to bring this opportunity to communities," she said.

Mann said the Plymouth location will be the only family-owned, locally based Minnesota theater company operating an IMAX and will bring the format to an area where moviegoers have previously had to travel farther to find one.

For longtime customer Tim Whaley, the upgrade gives him another reason to keep coming back.

Whaley said he has visited Mann Theatres for years and regularly brings groups of children from an out-of-school-time program to the Plymouth location.

"We're definitely coming, and it's going to be awesome," Whaley said.

He said the experience of watching a movie with other people remains part of what keeps him going to theaters.

"We need movies so there's a sense of community with people and there's a sense of belonging," Whaley said.

The IMAX project is not the only change underway for Mann Theatres.

The company plans to launch a new website and loyalty program Sept. 1 as it continues looking for ways to improve the customer experience and keep moviegoers coming back.