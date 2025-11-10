Mankato police arrest man following fatal shooting

Police say a man in his 20s is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in southern Minnesota Sunday morning.

According to the Mankato Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Holly Lane.

Officers found a deceased man inside a vehicle on the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, a few blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

Investigators believe the victim drove to the area before dying from his injuries. The victim was later identified as Muridi Hassan Hussein, 27, of Mankato.

Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the shooting a short time later. Officers also recovered a firearm.

Authorities ask anyone with information or surveillance footage related to the shooting to call 911.

The investigation remains open.