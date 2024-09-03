4 injured, including 4-year-old boy, in Mankato ambulance crash

MANKATO, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota say four people were hurt in a crash involving an ambulance Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an ambulance had been traveling south on Highway 22 in Mankato when it collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at 7:31 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep had been traveling in the opposite direction of the ambulance and was attempting to turn west onto Stadium Road at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.

The ambulance's driver, a 33-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 39-year-old man, were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The 33-year-old woman driving the Jeep and a 4-year-old boy riding in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital. They suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.