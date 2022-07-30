Man, woman charged with raping 13-year-old girl in central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man and a woman from central Minnesota are charged with raping a 13-year-old girl last weekend.

Jordan Freitag, 23, of Renville, is facing six counts of criminal sexual conduct, documents filed in Renville County show. Kelsey Jones, 20, of Willmar, is also charged with aiding and abetting.

According to the criminal complaints, the victim told investigators this week that Freitag drugged her over the weekend and she woke up naked in his bed, where he raped her and Jones forcibly aided in the acts.

Kelsey Jones (left) and Jordan Freitag Renville County

The victim told Freitag to stop several times, the girl told investigators, but Freitag responded by saying, "I know you want this," the complaint states. He allegedly told the victim that what he was doing to her wasn't illegal because there was "adult supervision."

Investigators said that they found social media communication regarding the abuse from both Freitag and Jones, including images of the victim.

While Freitag initially denied the abuse, he later admitted to raping the girl, adding that Jones held the victim down.

The Renville County Attorney's Office says that Freitag and Jones were released on $150,000 unconditional bail and $75,000 conditional bail. Freitag was ordered to have no contact with minors.

If convicted of any of the criminal sexual conduct charges, Freitag faces 30 years behind bars. For each of the aiding and abetting charges, Jones faces up to 15 years in prison.