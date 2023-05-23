Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody, police say

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a man who admitted to shooting and killing a 41-year-old St. Paul man is not in custody.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East in St. Paul.

CBS

Police say the man who shot Antuan Jones gave a statement and turned over the gun he used. Investigators say they found a second gun at the scene, but didn't explicitly say this was a case of self-defense.

They released the shooter, but said he could face charges in the future.