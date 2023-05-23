Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody
Man who admitted to fatally shooting Antuan Jones in St. Paul isn't in custody 00:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a man who admitted to shooting and killing a 41-year-old St. Paul man is not in custody.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East in St. Paul.  

10p-vo-stp-shooting-upd-wcco3f3g.jpg
CBS

Police say the man who shot Antuan Jones gave a statement and turned over the gun he used. Investigators say they found a second gun at the scene, but didn't explicitly say this was a case of self-defense.

They released the shooter, but said he could face charges in the future.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.