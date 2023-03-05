Man, teenage boy found dead hours apart in northwestern Minnesota town

BAGLEY, Minn. – Two people were found dead just hours apart this weekend in a northwestern Minnesota town.

The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called just before midnight Saturday to the Rice Lake Community on a report that a "partially clothed male" was found on a roadway. The 44-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the Bagley Sanford Medical Center.

Then just after 9 a.m. Sunday, another report came in about an unresponsive teenage boy in the town. He also died at the hospital in Bagley.

Investigators don't believe the deaths are connected, and they say there is no threat to the public. The sheriff's office and the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force are investigating both cases together, and the names of the victims will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information on these deaths is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-694-6226.