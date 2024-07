Democrats seek new candidate as President Biden drops out, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — A man may not survive after being stabbed in downtown Minneapolis late Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis Police Department said. The man was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound.

WCCO

Police said they have "limited information" about what happened, but they are investigating.

No one has been arrested as of Monday morning.