Man suffers serious injuries in Minneapolis stabbing; police investigating

Johnny Kahner
Minneapolis police are investigating after they say a man suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries" in a stabbing on Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. near Franklin Avenue East and Chicago Avenue. Officers were called there after reports of a bleeding man boarding a Metro Transit bus. 

The man was taken to the hospital after receiving medical help from the officers.

According to police, the stabbing did not happen on the bus.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, and say there's a "possibility that it occurred during an attempted robbery."

As of Thursday afternoon, no one has been arrested. 

