Greater Minnesota News

Man shot, killed in St. Cloud apartment, no arrests

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside an apartment building on Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast. A man had been shot, and died at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Authorities believe the suspects fled the area immediately after the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random, and no one has been arrested.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 11:04 AM

