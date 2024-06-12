Man shot in downtown Minneapolis has grave injuries, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — A downtown Minneapolis shooting on Tuesday left a man fighting for his life and prompted an alert for students at a nearby college campus.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A fight ended in gunfire, police said, and left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.

The University of St. Thomas alerted students to the shooting, asking them to remain indoors and saying the shooter ran toward Loring Park. The school's Minneapolis campus is a few blocks from the site of the shooting.