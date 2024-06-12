Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot in downtown Minneapolis has grave injuries, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

8-year-old boy killed protecting mother, and more headlines
8-year-old boy killed protecting mother, and more headlines 05:29

MINNEAPOLIS — A downtown Minneapolis shooting on Tuesday left a man fighting for his life and prompted an alert for students at a nearby college campus.

The shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of Nicollet Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. 

tue-raw-nicollet-ave-shooting-thurston-061124.jpg
WCCO

A fight ended in gunfire, police said, and left a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. 

Police have made no arrests and are investigating.

The University of St. Thomas alerted students to the shooting, asking them to remain indoors and saying the shooter ran toward Loring Park. The school's Minneapolis campus is a few blocks from the site of the shooting.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 12, 2024 / 10:42 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.