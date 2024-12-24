Man seriously hurt after stabbing in Minneapolis on Nicollet Mall, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed late Monday night on Nicollet Mall.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department and Metro Transit Police found the man bleeding around 11:53 p.m. on Nicollet Avenue and South 5th Street. They provided medical aid and the man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital.

Police then arrested the suspect, a 58-year-old man, about 30 minutes later near Colfax Avenue South and Lake Street. They tracked the man's movements to that location on camera. He was also taken to the hospital for an injury that happened before the arrest.

Police say their early investigation indicates an altercation led up to the stabbing and are investigating.

Police have not released more information on the victim's status.