Man seriously hurt after crash sends minivan into Chanhassen holding pond

CHANHASSEN, Minn. – A man is fighting for his life after a crash sent his vehicle into a holding pond Monday morning in Chanhassen.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 71-year-old Eden Prairie man was driving on Highway 212, ran a red light, and crashed his minivan into an SUV at about 11:20 a.m. His minivan then went underwater.  

The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old woman from Norwood Young America, was not hurt.

