Man rescued from fire at Minneapolis apartment investigators are calling "suspicious"

Investigators are looking into an apartment fire in Minneapolis they're calling "suspicious," after the Minneapolis Fire Department rescued a man from a unit on the building's first floor.

The fire happened late Thursday on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue and prompted a large response, including the crime lab.

The rescued man was given medical care by ambulance, according to the fire department. No other details about his injuries or condition were immediately provided.

Members of the Red Cross are helping four residents, as the home is now considered uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

WCCO has reached out to Minneapolis police for additional information.