Watch CBS News
Local News

Man rescued after being trapped under 800 pound sheet of glass in downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 29, 2022 01:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was rescued Friday evening after being trapped under an 800 pound sheet of glass in downtown Minneapolis.

City fire officials say that crews were called to help the man in the loading dock on the 200 block of 6th Street South, near U.S. Bank Plaza. Firefighters were able to lift the glass off the man and help him out from underneath. 

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for a medical evaluation. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 11:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.