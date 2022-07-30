Man rescued after being trapped under 800 pound sheet of glass in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was rescued Friday evening after being trapped under an 800 pound sheet of glass in downtown Minneapolis.

City fire officials say that crews were called to help the man in the loading dock on the 200 block of 6th Street South, near U.S. Bank Plaza. Firefighters were able to lift the glass off the man and help him out from underneath.

Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for a medical evaluation.