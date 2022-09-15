Watch CBS News
Man pleads guilty in case involving 5,600 fentanyl pills confiscated at airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD,  Minn. -- A Minnesota man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to a package of 5,600 fentanyl pills police at MSP confiscated in June.

Eric Dodd, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. His other charges were dismissed.

According to the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, on June 6, police intercepted the package, which was being shipped to the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud.

Two other men were arrested as a result of the investigation.

Dodd is awaiting a sentencing date. 

WCCO Staff
First published on September 15, 2022 / 2:40 PM

