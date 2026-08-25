Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting woman north of Twin Cities

A 22-year-old White Bear Township, Minnesota, man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman north of the Twin Cities last fall.

According to court records, Tristen Alan Lertiz pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Oct. 28, 2025 assault in Vadnais Heights. Part of the plea agreement includes the dismissal of a burglary case he was also facing.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the assault on the 1000 block of Pond View Court around 7:56 p.m. They met with a 51-year-old woman who had cuts on her face and a bruise on her throat, according to charges. She also had leaves in her hair and told deputies at the time that it hurt "too much to sit down."

The woman said she was walking on Centerville Road near Langer's Tree Service and using headphones to speak with a friend when a man, later identified as Leritz, grabbed and took her to the ground. Court documents say he then sexually assaulted her.

Deputies found the woman's shoes, headphones, glasses and Leritz's glasses at the scene, according to court documents. Officials said his missing glasses tipped off his family, who then notified the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

The woman went to the hospital where a nurse noticed several cuts and bruises around her body, charges said. The nurse also collected DNA that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension then analyzed and matched to Leritz.

He admitted to assaulting the woman during an interview with investigators, according to charges.

Sentencing is set for early December.

Sexual Assault Resources

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