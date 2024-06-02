Man killed, woman, toddler and infant injured in southern Minnesota crash

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man is dead and a woman and two young children are hospitalized after a crash in southern Minnesota Saturday night.

The crash happened on the 3000 block of 30th Street West in Webster Township just after 8 p.m., according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

The single-vehicle crash killed 30-year-old Nathan Thomas of Dundas, the sheriff's office said. The 33-year-old woman who was driving was critically injured and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. Two boys, one 2 months old and the other just under 2 years old, were taken to the same hospital for "urgent medical care," the sheriff's office said.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident," the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation by several cooperating agencies.

"We are grateful for the swift response and assistance provided by all involved," Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas said. "Three lives were saved with the efforts of all involved."