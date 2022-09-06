Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 6, 2022
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 6, 2022 01:27

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.

According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.

The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.

The man's identity will be released at noon on Tuesday. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 8:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.