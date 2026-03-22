Man killed, boy injured in shooting at south Minneapolis apartment

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that killed a 19-year-old man and injured a 16-year-old boy late Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue South at approximately 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound and a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds, not believed to be life-threatening, inside an apartment.

According to police, preliminary information indicates an altercation among a group inside the apartment escalated into gunfire. The suspects fled the apartment before police arrived.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.