Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man killed, teen critically injured in Isanti County crash

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Man killed, teen seriously hurt in central Minnesota crash
Man killed, teen seriously hurt in central Minnesota crash 00:34

A head-on crash in central Minnesota Monday night killed a man and left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in Stanchfield Township on Highway 65 at 389th Avenue Northeast just after 11 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 17-year-old driving a pickup truck was heading north on the highway, while a 64-year-old man in a van was driving the other direction. The van entered the opposite lanes and the two vehicles collided, the patrol said.

The van's driver, identified as Kenneth Snyder of Braham, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is gravely injured.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.