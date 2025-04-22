Man killed, teen critically injured in Isanti County crash

A head-on crash in central Minnesota Monday night killed a man and left a teenager with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in Stanchfield Township on Highway 65 at 389th Avenue Northeast just after 11 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 17-year-old driving a pickup truck was heading north on the highway, while a 64-year-old man in a van was driving the other direction. The van entered the opposite lanes and the two vehicles collided, the patrol said.

The van's driver, identified as Kenneth Snyder of Braham, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The teenager, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and is gravely injured.