A 68-year-old man is dead after a crash in Burnsville, according to police.

Authorities say the victim was traveling northbound on Interstate 35E.

The care then left the road into the right ditch, striking a sign before coming to a spot on County Road 11.

Traffic cameras captured the scene.

511mn.org

Officials say they expect to release more information about the victim on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.