Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."

They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.

WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

First published on September 18, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

