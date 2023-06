Man hurt while parachuting during fundraising event at Lake Minnetonka

Man hurt while parachuting during fundraising event at Lake Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A parachuter was injured on Sunday evening after he went down hard near Lake Minnetonka.

A parachute team was involved in a charity event in Woodland. The man was injured upon landing and taken to the hospital, police say.

The man's teammates say he will be OK.