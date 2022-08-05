Man injured in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man in his 30s was injured in a shooting overnight in Minneapolis.

Police say that officers arrived to the 500 block of University Avenue Southeast around 2 a.m. to find the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.

Officials also say cartridge casings were found on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South stemming from a separate incident. A gun was recovered at the scene, but no victims were found.