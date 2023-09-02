Man injured during robbery outside Minneapolis business

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after he was shot during a robbery outside a local business Friday evening.

Officers from Minneapolis' third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., where they found a man with a graze wound from a gunshot.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers recovered the stolen property as well as a firearm several blocks away from the business.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.