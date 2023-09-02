Man injured during robbery outside Minneapolis business
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after he was shot during a robbery outside a local business Friday evening.
Officers from Minneapolis' third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., where they found a man with a graze wound from a gunshot.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers recovered the stolen property as well as a firearm several blocks away from the business.
No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.