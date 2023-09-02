Watch CBS News
Crime

Man injured during robbery outside Minneapolis business

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 1, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 1, 2023 01:14

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man is recovering after he was shot during a robbery outside a local business Friday evening.

Officers from Minneapolis' third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., where they found a man with a graze wound from a gunshot.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers recovered the stolen property as well as a firearm several blocks away from the business.

No arrests have been made and MPD is investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 9:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.