Greater Minnesota News

Man, infant dead following Sartell apartment fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SARTELL, Minn. -- A man and an infant were found dead after an apartment fire in Sartell Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the fire broke out on the 300 Block of 11th Ave East at about 8 p.m. The building had been evacuated.

Police say that both victims were pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating their deaths.

Neither the man nor the infant have yet been identified.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 11:49 AM

