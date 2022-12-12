Man "in crisis" threatened people at Minneapolis gas station, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police were called to a south Minneapolis gas station Sunday afternoon after a man who was "reportedly in crisis" was threatening people.

It happened at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

CBS

Police say when officers arrived, the man ran into traffic. But then "officers were able to pull him back to the sidewalk."

The man was taken to HCMC. It is not clear if he was injured in the encounter.