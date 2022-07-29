Man hospitalized after crashing homemade plane in western Wisconsin

PRESCOTT, Wis. -- A 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man is in the hospital after crashing a homemade airplane in Wisconsin.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the man was operating a homemade experimental "Sonax" aircraft around 7 a.m. on Friday when he lost engine power. He tried to make an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E but the plane hit road signs and came to a stop in a ditch.

Pierce County Sheriff

He was taken to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

The incident is under investigation.