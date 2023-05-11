Man dies from "homicidal violence" inside Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, police say

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – Police say a workplace in northern Minnesota was the site of a death caused by "homicidal violence" Tuesday.

Thief River Falls police officers and Pennington County Sheriff's deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to Digi-Key Corporation, on the 700 block of Brooks Avenue South, on a report of a man found dead inside the building.

A man was taken into custody in connection to the homicide. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.