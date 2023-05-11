Man dies from "homicidal violence" inside Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, police say
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – Police say a workplace in northern Minnesota was the site of a death caused by "homicidal violence" Tuesday.
Thief River Falls police officers and Pennington County Sheriff's deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to Digi-Key Corporation, on the 700 block of Brooks Avenue South, on a report of a man found dead inside the building.
A man was taken into custody in connection to the homicide. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.