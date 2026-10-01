Man fires shots at officers in Nicollet County, no one injured

A man was arrested after firing several shots at law enforcement near St. Peter, Minnesota, according to officials.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Cedar Ridge Road for a welfare check on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man outside the residence with a rifle.

Officers quickly established a perimeter and attempted to contact the man. The man fired shots at the officers, but was in an area that did not pose a threat to the public.

Officers were eventually able to take the man into custody.