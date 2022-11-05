Watch CBS News
Man dies in rollover crash in southern Minnesota

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 46-year-old man died on Friday evening after driving off the road and crashing his car in southern Minnesota.

He was driving a GMC Sonoma on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue and crashed shortly after 11:30. p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was identified as Jason John Neubauer, from Wells.

