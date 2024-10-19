Man dies from gunshot wound following a fight at a party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — One man is dead from a gunshot wound after a fight broke out at a party in Minneapolis on Saturday.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officers responded to a call about a shooting just before 6 a.m. to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue north. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent life-threatening injuries.

Officers performed medical aid on the man but he died at the scene.

"Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence," said O'Hara. "Our investigators are committed to solving this crime and giving a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves."

Officers are still looking into what happened leading up to the shooting, but preliminary information indicates a fight broke out at a nearby party. The fight spilled into the street and eventually escalated to gunfire, police say.

When officers arrived at the scene, there was a man still engaged in a fight. The man allegedly refused to leave and was later arrested for disorderly conduct.

