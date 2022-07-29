Watch CBS News
Man dies after being stabbed on north side of Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say a man died after being stabbed on the city's north side late Thursday.

Investigators say they have limited information about what happened, but WCCO has learned officers responded to frantic 911 calls begging police to arrive quickly, saying that someone was dying.

A man in his 30s was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

No one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:20 AM

