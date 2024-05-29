Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in north Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon headlines from May 29, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon headlines from May 29, 2024 01:53

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot on the city's northside Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Life-saving efforts were performed and the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say that preliminary information indicates the man had been in the vehicle with another adult and two children when shots were fired into the vehicle. They were uninjured.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 9:00 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.