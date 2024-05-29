Man fatally shot while inside vehicle in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being shot on the city's northside Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400 block of 23rd Avenue North shortly after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Life-saving efforts were performed and the man was transported to the hospital, where he later died. His identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Police say that preliminary information indicates the man had been in the vehicle with another adult and two children when shots were fired into the vehicle. They were uninjured.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.