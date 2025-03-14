A man has died, suspect in jail after fatal stabbing in St. Cloud

A St. Cloud man died Friday after being stabbed Thursday night.

St. Cloud police say they were called to a home after 9 p.m. on the 600 block of 12th Avenue North for a fight. When they arrived they found a 36-year-old man with a stab wound in his back.

Police performed life saving measures before the man was taken to an area hospital. The man died from his injuries at the hospital. The Midwest Medical Examiners Office will do an autopsy.

Police say the suspect knew the man and they had been together earlier in the day. The suspect, whom police believe to be homeless, fled the scene after the stabbing however police were able to take him into custody a few hours later. He is currently in the Stearns County Jail pending charges.