Rush City man, 55, dies after driving into St. Croix River while attempting to evade arrest

A 55-year-old man is dead after he drove into the St. Croix River while attempting to evade arrest in Chisago County, Minnesota, on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the law enforcement agency attempted to stop the Rush City, Minnesota, man, who had an outstanding felony warrant out of Chisago County, on Thursday around 5:56 p.m.

The law enforcement agency said the man fled from the deputies shortly after the attempted stop.

"Deputies pursued the suspect, which concluded when the driver drove into the St. Croix River," the agency said in a news release on Friday.

Officials saw the man get out of the vehicle and begin to swim away, according to the agency. They then lost sight of him.

Law enforcement conducted an "extensive search" involving water, ground and air resources for the man, who was found dead on Friday around 9:04 a.m. by deputies in the river about one-eighth of a mile downstream from where he entered.