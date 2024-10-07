Man in custody after standoff at downtown Minneapolis apartment

Man in custody after standoff at downtown Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody after a standoff at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to an apartment on the 10 block of East Grant Street for reports of shots fired on the 10th floor of the complex.

Responding officers in the building also heard what sounded like gunfire. Authorities then started to evacuate people from the building.

Authorities say the individual damaged the wall to an apartment and was throwing debris outside the apartment window.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the man was eventually taken into custody after officers deployed a Taser. The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries that police say were sustained while throwing objects out of the apartment.

No one else was injured.

O'Hara says the man has a history of mental illness.

Police did not find a weapon in the apartment, but are filing for a search warrant to conduct a more thorough search. It's also unknown if shots were fired.