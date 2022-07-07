Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July
SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake. The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested.
Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
