Man charged with assault following stabbing on 4th of July

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from July 7, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from July 7, 2022 02:11

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a man is facing assault charges for allegedly stabbing a man on the Fourth of July. 

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Tyler Bober, of Cloquet, stabbed a man in the stomach early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman, near Elk Lake.  The victim, a 35-year-old Princeton man, was hospitalized and is expected to survive. 

Investigators say the stabbing happened during an argument that turned into a fight. Bober fled the scene to a home in St. Cloud, where he was arrested. 

Bober is facing a second-degree assault charge, the sheriff's office says. Zimmerman is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. 

First published on July 7, 2022 / 4:33 PM

