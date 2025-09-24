Man, 18, charged for shots fired incident at the U of M campus in Minneapolis

A man is facing three felonies and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly firing shots outside of a building located on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis last week.

Court documents filed this week show the 18-year-old Minneapolis suspect is charged with one count of threats of violence, aiding and abetting second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, as well as two counts of illegal firearm possession. However, the complaint states additional, or more serious, charges could be filed in the future as the investigation continues.

University police were called on Thursday for a report of shots fired near Rapson Hall. A Safe-U emergency alert said the shots were fired around 8:45 p.m., when a student group event was happening inside the building. After speaking with witnesses, police say a gun was fired outside the building, and then the suspect ran inside.

Two discharged cartridge casings were found on the sidewalk by officers, and the building's auditorium was evacuated. No one was reported injured during the incident.

After watching security footage, officers say the suspect fired a gun twice and appeared to be shooting at someone else. Another camera showed the suspect driving and then parking his vehicle in a campus parking ramp.

The video, authorities say, showed the suspect with four other men who all appeared to be searching for someone. The suspect is also seen leaving Rapson Hall and throwing away the sweatshirt he was wearing while walking to a light rail platform. The clothing item, as well as a 10mm Glock handgun, were both found by police during a search of the area.

On Friday, police say they found the suspect's vehicle moving in the 4th Street Ramp, where it had been parked before the incident. After finding the suspect driving it, police searched the vehicle. That's where they found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver's seat, as well as clothing that matched what he was wearing when the shots were fired.

The suspect's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.