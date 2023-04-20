Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting near St. Paul Target parking lot
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting near a Target parking lot.
The shooting happened outside the East St. Paul store on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue on April 6. The victim, 23-year-old Jadonn Taylor, was taken to a nearby fire station but was pronounced dead shortly after.
The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Taylor's death marked the ninth homicide of the year in St. Paul.
