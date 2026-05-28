Man arrested in connection to body found in drainage pond Tuesday, police investigating

Police in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, arrested a man Thursday evening, whom they believe is connected to a body found in a drainage pond. The body was found around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the 6900 block of Lakeland Ave North and has been identified as Jontae Lee, according to police.

Police say that in mid-March, officers were called to the intersection of 70th Avenue North and Maryland Ave North for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned that two friends, both men, had been in a disagreement and one, identified as Lee, had left the scene on foot. Police say that Lee left the scene after he attacked the other man.

Police set up a search area but were not able to find Lee. After he failed to return home later that day, police issued a missing persons report.

Over the course of two months, detectives searched the area, reviewed video from nearby businesses and spoke to family and friends of Lee. Detectives also used cell phone data and social media data to find the man.

At 8 p.m. Thursday Brooklyn Park detectives arrested the other man involved in the March disagreement. He is currently in the Brooklyn Park Jail.