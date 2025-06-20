Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested after woman's death in southeastern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines
Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines 07:14

A woman was "severely injured" and later died in Wabasha County Wednesday, and a man is in custody in connection with her death, authorities said.

The county sheriff's office said it got a call for medical attention in West Newton, Minnesota, around 4:45 p.m.

Melissa Hunt, the injured 36-year-old woman, later died at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office later arrested the suspect in her death, a 44-year-old Rochester man. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said he had a "previous relationship" with the woman.

The death remains under investigation.

West Newton is about 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

A mapcreator map

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.