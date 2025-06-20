Man arrested after woman's death in southeastern Minnesota

Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines

Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines

Hoffman family speaks out after assassination attempt, and more headlines

A woman was "severely injured" and later died in Wabasha County Wednesday, and a man is in custody in connection with her death, authorities said.

The county sheriff's office said it got a call for medical attention in West Newton, Minnesota, around 4:45 p.m.

Melissa Hunt, the injured 36-year-old woman, later died at a hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office later arrested the suspect in her death, a 44-year-old Rochester man. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said he had a "previous relationship" with the woman.

The death remains under investigation.

West Newton is about 100 miles southeast of Minneapolis on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.