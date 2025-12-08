Man, 28, accused of shooting police officer, crashing van into school in northwestern Wisconsin

A 28-year-old man has been accused of shooting a Superior, Wisconsin, police officer after crashing a van into a middle school on Sunday.

Dylan Charles Edward Wallace of Solon Springs, Wisconsin, is charged with one count each of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property and discharge of a firearm in a school zone, according to the criminal complaint filed on Monday.

A Superior police officer responded around 2:31 a.m. to a report of a woman at a nursing home on the 1600 block of North 37th Street who had possibly been strangled by an individual, later identified as Wallace, charges said. The reporter said the woman had left a white van before entering the facility.

The woman later told police she had been dating Wallace since September, and they were drinking at a bar on Saturday night when they got into an argument, according to court documents. She allegedly said they then got into his Dodge Challenger, left the bar and "believed they got into an accident somewhere," but wasn't sure where.

Wallace in a later interview with police said he drove his vehicle up a snowbank and then ran home to get his van so he could return to the accident and pick up the woman, charges said. She did not want to get in the van, according to court documents.

The woman said, "We're done," to Wallace, the complaint said, and that he choked her twice. She then went to the nursing home.

Court documents said Wallace went back to his home after she left him. He told police, "[I] grabbed my guns and, lost my s*** man."

Wallace then left his home with the guns, according to charges.

The officer responding to the reported strangulation stopped the van at the intersection of Tower Avenue and North 37th Street. Charges said gunshots could be heard on the officer's body camera as they exited their squad vehicle.

Wallace "repeatedly" fired at the officer with a rifle, charges said, and the officer, at one point, returned fire with their handgun before calling for an ambulance. The officer was shot in their right arm and another bullet hit her radio and bulletproof vest, according to court documents. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released. A rifle was recovered on the ground near the officer's vehicle.

Wallace then drove to Superior Middle School where he crashed the van into the front doors, charges said. Law enforcement then set up a perimeter around the school.

According to court documents, Wallace surrendered to police several hours after the crash. Charges said he asked a sheriff's deputy while being taken into custody, "Is the cop I shot at ok?"

Video from inside the school showed Wallace carrying a long gun and a handgun, the complaint said. He said he didn't intend to target the school with his actions and "just felt like it was a nice place to hide," according to court documents.

When asked what his intentions were once he got to the school, Wallace told police he figured officers were going to "come in and kill him or something," the complaint said.

Wallace admitted that he was drinking "a lot" before the incident, according to charges.

If convicted, he faces up to nearly 80 years in jail.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.