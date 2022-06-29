Man accused of kidnapping and assaulting man in Brooklyn Park home faces federal charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Chapa-Aguilera has been charged in a federal indictment with drug trafficking and firearms violations in connection to the December 2021 kidnapping and torture of a Brooklyn Park man, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The federal indictment against Chapa-Aguilera charges him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

Law enforcement arrested Chapa-Aguilera on January 7 in connection to the December 2021 incident, in which he was also charged by the Hennepin County District Court with first-degree assault and kidnapping.

State and federal court documents say Chapa-Aguilera was in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and unlawfully possessed 9mm semi-automatic handguns on two different occasions.

Chapa-Aguilera has a prior felony conviction in Anoka County for second-degree assault, prohibiting him under federal law from owning firearms or ammunition.