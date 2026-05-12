Man, 32, accused of filming girls in toy aisles at Edina Target

A 32-year-old man is accused of filming young girls at a Twin Cities Target store, according to charges filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

The man from Bloomington is facing one count each of interfering with privacy and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors.

The criminal complaint says the man had been following three girls, ages 12 and 13, inside the Target located at 7000 York Avenue South in Edina, Minnesota.

In-store CCTV footage allegedly shows the man squatting down in the same aisle as the girls and angling a black phone toward one of the girls' buttocks. The two other girls were filmed similarly. The man continued to follow the children through the toy aisles "always with his phone angled toward them," charges say.

A police officer spoke with the victims and their parents. The girls said they did not realize they were being followed, but one said she felt "creeped out" by a man in the Lego aisle, according to the complaint.

Police used CCTV footage to see what vehicle the man left in and conducted a traffic stop on him near France Avenue and 70th Street.

The officer who conducted the traffic stop noted the man's breathing was shallow and rapid, that he appeared nervous and was sweating, charges say. When asked where he was coming from, the man allegedly stated he was getting gas, but could not say where the gas station was located, and was evasive when asked questions.

After arresting the man, the complaint says police found a black iPhone tucked between the driver's seat and the center console in his car. Analysis of the phone is pending.

The man's bail was set at $6,000.